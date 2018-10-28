The recent revelations from the questionable testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, the lack of meaningful Native American ancestry on the part of Elizabeth Warren and the Fifth Amendment plea of a participant in the smearing of Donald Trump show the Democratic Party as a cover for the leftists who have been trying to destroy the United States since the adoption of the Constitution in 1788. They have been, in turn, Anti-Federalists, “Republicans” (1790s to 1820s), Democratic-Republicans, Greenbackers, Populists, Progressives, and even Communists. Some of them admit to being Marxists and many Democrats express a fondness for socialism, which is really the same thing.
One thing leftists have always had in common is a hatred of the middle class, otherwise known as the bourgeoise--productive members of society who give other people jobs. The United States government, having been based since the adoption of the Constitution on the middle class, has always until recently been the enemy of the left. But most Democrats who won the presidency have been members of the middle class, including Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, James Buchanan and Jimmy Carter, although their rhetoric suggested otherwise. Hillary Clinton, who started out as a Republican, when running for president as a Democrat in 2016 claimed to be advocating for the middle class. But her party’s platform, which she helped create and continues to advocate, clearly is based on providing benefits for the welfare class at the expense of the middle class, the productive members of society.
TERRY L. KOGLIN
Janesville
