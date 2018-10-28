The recent revelations from the questionable testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, the lack of meaningful Native American ancestry on the part of Elizabeth Warren and the Fifth Amendment plea of a participant in the smearing of Donald Trump show the Democratic Party as a cover for the leftists who have been trying to destroy the United States since the adoption of the Constitution in 1788. They have been, in turn, Anti-Federalists, “Republicans” (1790s to 1820s), Democratic-Republicans, Greenbackers, Populists, Progressives, and even Communists. Some of them admit to being Marxists and many Democrats express a fondness for socialism, which is really the same thing.

One thing leftists have always had in common is a hatred of the middle class, otherwise known as the bourgeoise--productive members of society who give other people jobs. The United States government, having been based since the adoption of the Constitution on the middle class, has always until recently been the enemy of the left. But most Democrats who won the presidency have been members of the middle class, including Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, James Buchanan and Jimmy Carter, although their rhetoric suggested otherwise. Hillary Clinton, who started out as a Republican, when running for president as a Democrat in 2016 claimed to be advocating for the middle class. But her party’s platform, which she helped create and continues to advocate, clearly is based on providing benefits for the welfare class at the expense of the middle class, the productive members of society.

TERRY L. KOGLIN

Janesville

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse