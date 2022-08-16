Finally, years of Democratic initiatives are coming to fruition.
There’s been a recent flurry of legislation which shouldn’t get lost in the morass of multi-media information. In recent weeks there’s been rare bipartisan gun legislation, a historic investment in climate change, years-in-the-making Medicare drug pricing reform and out-of-pocket spending caps, and hundreds of billions in deficit reduction.
Combine these with last year’s economy saving COVID Rescue Plan and much needed infrastructure investment and it’s been an unusually productive 18 months for Biden. Compare this with Trump’s 4 years with only a corporate tax cut as his major legislative achievement.
The difference is clear as day, Democrats controlling the executive and legislative branches vs. the Republicans previously in charge. Is there any clearer evidence of not only which party is functional enough to get legislation passed, but which party is serving the needs of all of us?
The Republican party is mostly dysfunctional, having become a party of constant grievance, obstruction, conspiracies, and enablers. If they gain legislative control is there any doubt that absolutely nothing will get done until the 2024 Presidential election? Gridlock would again rule in the Capitol as McCarthy’s and McConnell’s focus would be to block any Biden initiatives. We certainly saw it during the Obama years.
It is the Democratic party that is getting things done to benefit the middle class. We need to elect Senators and Representatives who will aid this effort, not block it!--