To build or not to build? That is the question currently shutting down our government. The Republicans want a barrier that would work, while the Democrats want a virtual surveillance system. All a surveillance system would do is tell us that there had been a breach of our border, but by the time personnel could get there to stop it, the illegals would have disappeared into the countryside.
The cost of the barrier would be a one-time thing, while the cost of the surveillance system would be in the billions and would have to be renewed every budget year.
In my opinion, the Dems are against the barrier precisely because it would work and would put a kink in their platform of open borders. It would mean they could no longer end the protection of our sovereign nation just by refusing to fund a surveillance program in a budget.
If you are concerned with making things better for yourself and your families and want to greatly reduce the cost and dangers (illegal drugs that are killing thousands of citizens, gang members, crime, burdens on our school system and lower wages), call your congressional representatives and tell them to support the construction of a barrier.
BRUCE F. PIERSON
Janesville
