I don't think it is wise for the Democratic candidates for president to see who can offer the most free "stuff" in hopes of securing the nomination. Elizabeth Warren just announced her plan to offer a free public college education to all students. Her plan also supplies books, housing and meals. I'm not sure that she has thought this through.

I could see every high school graduate seeing this as a free semester of fun, complete with food and a place to stay. Would these universities have to expand staff and facilities to accommodate all of these students? How many would then see that college is not for them and drop out after a semester or two? How would this harm the quality of education for the students who are truly motivated to get a degree? Would that debt just be wrung up as a bad investment?

Giveaways should be replaced with opportunities. In this case, students who pay for the first year and prove their worth could be eligible for some financial help.

Solid thought needs to be given to the programs that are being suggested, be it health care, child care or the others. We need to look out for our citizenry and take care of the vulnerable, but we can't kill ambition and guarantee comfort.

GENE BIER

Milton