The Democratic Party of Rock County thanks the hundreds of volunteers in the Janesville, Beloit and Evansville campaign offices and the donors who contributed to our successful statewide and local campaigns that helped to restore a better balance of political power for Wisconsin residents. We would also like to thank Randy Bryce and Brittany Keyes for their hard work campaigning to represent all voters in their districts. Despite heavy voter turnout and get-out-the-vote efforts, gerrymandering again denied fair representation for voters in the 1st Congressional District and Assembly District 31.
Starting now, we need your continued help to prepare for 2020 elections. Wisconsin Democrats must work to identify and train candidates and support fair redistricting, infrastructure improvements, environmental protection, Medicaid expansion and affordable insurance. The Democratic Party of Rock County now has a permanent office at 50 S. Main St. in Janesville, which will be open on a regular schedule by Dec.1. We want your input for use of the office and ask for your participation in events to create a vibrant community in Rock County. Watch our website (www.rockcountydems.com) and Facebook page for updates.
TRACY THOMPSON
Democratic Party of Rock County deputy chair
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse