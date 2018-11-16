The Democratic Party of Rock County thanks the hundreds of volunteers in the Janesville, Beloit and Evansville campaign offices and the donors who contributed to our successful statewide and local campaigns that helped to restore a better balance of political power for Wisconsin residents. We would also like to thank Randy Bryce and Brittany Keyes for their hard work campaigning to represent all voters in their districts. Despite heavy voter turnout and get-out-the-vote efforts, gerrymandering again denied fair representation for voters in the 1st Congressional District and Assembly District 31.

Starting now, we need your continued help to prepare for 2020 elections. Wisconsin Democrats must work to identify and train candidates and support fair redistricting, infrastructure improvements, environmental protection, Medicaid expansion and affordable insurance. The Democratic Party of Rock County now has a permanent office at 50 S. Main St. in Janesville, which will be open on a regular schedule by Dec.1. We want your input for use of the office and ask for your participation in events to create a vibrant community in Rock County. Watch our website (www.rockcountydems.com) and Facebook page for updates.

TRACY THOMPSON

Democratic Party of Rock County deputy chair

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse