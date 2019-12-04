As a voter and resident in southeast Wisconsin, I have faith in my fellow Americans in this great country of ours. I do realize that we all have different opinions and values, but what binds us is that we are all Americans who believe in democracy.

As the House of Representatives moves forward to a vote on impeachment, the evidence (facts) will continue to appear. In that process, we as voters will be able to decide if these actions are valid or not.

If the issue of impeachment moves to the Senate for a trial, all of our rules of law will apply. The Supreme Court chief justice will preside as the judge, and the 100 senators will sit as the jury. At that point, we as Americans will be able to voice our opinion if we see the facts lead us to the president’s removal.

Democracy is at stake, and our Constitution will guide us through these tough political times. Our faith in God and our country will direct us all.

PAUL KRISTOFFERSEN

Fontana