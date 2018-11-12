So we have yet another attempt to delay the decision on a referendum for the Milton School District by School Board member Brian Kvapil. The request for more information on details of the proposed school addition designs delays any progress and increases the costs. The design of any large building is a difficult task best left to architects with the skill and background to follow all the standards for school design and all the state and local codes.
His delaying tactics are designed to push off any referendum for as long as possible. In the meantime, construction costs have risen (and will continue to rise) and interest rates have risen (and will also continue to rise). This means that, with a $60 million limit on a referendum, we will get less and less as these delays continue. The process has been going on for a number of years, too many years actually, and it is time to move forward.
There were a number of school referendums included on ballots on Nov. 6 that passed with significant majorities indicating that the people of Wisconsin support education and the need for adequate facilities. The residents in the Milton School District need to have the opportunity to vote on a referendum to improve the facilities in the district as soon as possible. Time and money are being wasted.
KARL WESTLUND
Milton
