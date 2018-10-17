On Nov. 6, residents of the Delavan-Darien School District will vote for the second time this year on allowing the district to exceed its state-imposed limit on school taxes.
Last April, the district requested additional operating funds, but the voters were not convinced of the need. That referendum failure forced the closure of Darien Elementary and the layoff of more than 25 teachers to balance the district budget. The resulting large increases in class size and the inability to upgrade the curriculum to meet state standards are impacting our students this school year.
The school board listened to what voters said in April. The amount requested in the new referendum has been reduced from $3.5 million to $2.8 million. The requested increase is now for just four years, not an on-going increase.
Delavan-Darien schools have many strengths. They have adapted to today’s world, providing college-credit courses and in-demand vocational and technical programs at the high school. They offer needed after-school programs and optional dual-language classes for the elementary grades. The music and finance programs are nationally recognized.
But the quality of the program is now in danger. The district’s operating budget has become too low for effective teaching and to maintain all present activities. Referendum approval will address this situation, bringing our operating budget closer to -- but still behind – neighboring districts.
The requested funds are needed. I urge a "yes" vote.
WAYNE OSBORN
Delavan
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse