Now that The Gazette has noticed the condition of Highway 14, I think it's time to blame the real culprit. The deicers we are now using are demolishing our roads faster than we can fix them or afford. I have done concrete work for more than 40 years and noticed a big change when road crews went to the spray-on deicers.

Garage floors are being demolished, concrete bridge railings are falling apart and highways are filled with potholes from the increased freeze-thaw cycles. Check out the bottom of the Crosby Bridge railing where it hits the road. It's like throwing a hundred jackhammers at it, and then we say we can't afford to fix it.

I don't know what's in that spray, but I talked to city and county road people and was told it is an acceptable method. I'm sure someone said the same thing about asbestos at one time. The clear pavement policy is not sustainable, and we all need to learn to drive in a little bit of winter inconvenience. Next time you take your car to a mechaniSc, ask him what this stuff is doing to the underside of you car. Talk to your elected officials or get ready for more bad roads.

MICHAEL JACOBSON

Janesville