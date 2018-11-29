Easter is arguably the defining event in all of history and an underlying foundation of this nation. Yet, the Janesville School Board has decided to reject Easter and disconnect from it. They choose instead in favor of convenience and social planning. Easter is all about sacrifice, not self.
The calendar committee that recommended the rejection is either woefully ignorant of our nation's religious and political heritage or is amoral or centered on its self-interests--probably all three.
In any case, in this era of mass shootings, the last thing we need is more erosion of our value system and less individual restraint, control and sacrifice. We can put all the tanks we want in the school yard, but it will not stop unstable people from perpetuating violence. Only an individual's internal controls and strong sense of right and wrong will prevent the tragedies.
Our God-given rights in America rest on a foundation of Christian values. Go to any founding citizen, and you will find a God-fearing, Christian leader. John Adams said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people.” And the Northwest Ordinance passed by Congress in 1787 says this, “Religion, morality and knowledge being necessary to good government and the happiness of mankind, schools and the means of education shall forever be encouraged.”
Let us pray the school board reverses itself so as to recognize Easter and support the very value system that is its only real protection.
DON HILBIG
Beloit
