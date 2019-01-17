Milton City Council made a very disturbing decision Jan. 3 not to have a primary election in the mayoral race. For the cost of approximately one dollar per citizen, we could have assured a majority decision.

The bigger concern is why Mayor Anissa Welch chaired a meeting that would determine her political future. She should have called the meeting to order, recused herself, had the council president or other representative run the meeting and left the building. Her mere presence in the room was unethical.

I am sure she realizes having three people in the race will split the vote of those who oppose her.

Is this a question for Milton's ethics committee?

DAVID LADER

Milton