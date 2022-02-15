Debi Towns is a candidate for Rock County Board Supervisor.

She has been very active on the state, county and local levels. She has served on the Edgerton School Board, the state Assembly and in several state agencies.

She has a farm background and understands farmers' issues. She also serves her church well.

We urge a vote for her; she's a winner.

LOWELL and PAT HALVERSON

Edgerton

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you