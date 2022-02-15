Your Views: Debi Towns deserves chance on Rock County Board Feb 15, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Debi Towns is a candidate for Rock County Board Supervisor.She has been very active on the state, county and local levels. She has served on the Edgerton School Board, the state Assembly and in several state agencies.She has a farm background and understands farmers' issues. She also serves her church well.We urge a vote for her; she's a winner.LOWELL and PAT HALVERSONEdgerton SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Former president of Rock County Rifle and Pistol Club charged in shooting incident Evansville man killed in car crash Friday night City of Janesville seeking grant for a south-side grocery store Janesville police, retailers trying to address thefts Man killed in Friday crash near Janesville was Kevin Olson, an auto racing champion and hall of famer Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form