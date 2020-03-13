A Wednesday letter to the editor claimed that “Justice Kelly is exactly what a Supreme Court justice should be”.
Not exactly. Daniel Kelly has no judicial experience, though he did defend Scott Walker’s Act 10 efforts in court. Walker then appointed him to the highest court in the state.
Kelly’s opponent, Judge Jill Karofsky, has decades of experience in the judicial arena: executive director of the Wisconsin Office of Crime Victim Services, the state’s Violence Against Women resource prosecutor as assistant attorney general and deputy district attorney in Dane County, where she prosecuted felonies and misdemeanors.
Conservatives like Kelly always say their personal feelings don’t matter, only strict interpretations of the law, but then they vote on behalf of the corporate interests putting money into their (and Republican) campaigns.
It is time to put an experienced, independent justice on the court again who is not beholden to the wealthy and the already powerful.
It is time to vote for Judge Jill Karofsky on April 7.
WILLIAM HARTJE
Evansville