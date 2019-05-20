I would just like to thank the committee, Department of Natural Resources and the city of Janesville politicians who voted on the removal of the Monterey Dam. Do any one of these so-called do-gooders know what they did to the fishery from Centerway Dam to Afton? I know they are not sportsmen or sportswomen, so it has no impact on there lives.

I have fished this stretch of river for 50 years and have never seen the river in this bad of shape. I used to see mink, muskrats, beaver and just about any kind of waterfowl and deer. But the fishing that you guys impacted is unbelievable. I am mostly a catch-and-release fisherman along with several local fisherman, and none of us have found the walleye, crappies, bluegills, northern pike and muskie where they used to be.

Just maybe it's because of you who took it upon yourselves and didn't think of the impact of releasing all that contaminated silt down river. Next time you want to improve something, please put it to a vote of the public as most of you should know you are supposed to be working for the public and were voted into your offices. You can also be voted out. Now the river is just good memories, and I've come to the conclusion that I will have to find some other place to make more memories. Please don't take it upon a small group to think you know what is best for everyone.

PAUL PURDY

Orfordville