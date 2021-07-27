The Janesville Parks Division, along with some city council members, are once again encouraging the city to take unnecessary action against dogs.
On Aug. 9, the council will consider an ordinance banning all dogs at all times from public cemeteries. This would mean you could not take a dog, even on a leash, to go visit his/her deceased owner’s grave. This ban is proposed and supported by Parks Director Cullen Slapak and council members Susan Johnson and Paul Williams.
Only a year ago, the Parks Division and city council proposed making dogs share the only off-leash wooded trail in the city with bikes while at the same time upholding a ban so bikes don’t have to share the trails with dogs in the summer. Fortunately, enough residents spoke up against it.
The division’s own memo on this latest subject specifically states: “Dogs have been witnessed off-leash and disturbing headstones at Oak Hill Cemetery.” Key word: “off-leash.” So rather than enforce the leash ordinances they already have, their knee-jerk reaction is to ban all dogs all the time.
The council repeatedly upholds banning dogs from mid-May to mid-September on trails and in parks because apparently misbehaving dogs only come out during those months? While other cities look for ways to be inclusive with well-behaved dogs, Janesville repeatedly finds ways to exclude them. Why the constant disdain for dogs? Call or email members of the Janesville City Council immediately and tell them to vote no on this cynophobic ordinance!