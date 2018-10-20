As we approach critical midterm elections, candidates for election to federal office need to have their feet “held to the fire” in straight answers to critical issues facing our country. Health care, infrastructure, climate change, public education and Social Security certainly beg to be met head on. But perhaps most critical is the growing threat of cyber warfare aimed at our very existence—not years down the road but in the now.
It’s time to insist that would-be candidates give nonpolitical answers as to their role in addressing the following: Is our country in an unequivocal position intellectually, militarily and in real terms to thwart and repel cyber attacks to all facets of our infrastructure? If elected, what specific steps will you take to ensure that we are?
And will you voluntarily step down from office if found to be derelict in exercising due diligence in addressing the steps you have outlined?
The time is long overdue to stop giving a pass to elected officials whose post-elected actions contradict their pre-election rhetoric.
G. FRED GOODSIR
Janesville
