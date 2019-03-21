As the April 2 election approaches for the Whitewater Unified School Board, we must consider what qualities are essential to have as a board member. In my opinion, two key characteristics are passion and the ability to problem solve. Amy Hagen Curtis, the loving mother of two Whitewater students and a 20-year active member of our community, absolutely exhibits these, making her the ideal candidate.

As for passion, Amy genuinely cares for and wants to see the children of Whitewater excel academically and socially. This is obvious through her countless hours volunteering with the Lakeview Loves program, 4-H club, parks and recreation and local food pantry, as well as her time as a Sunday school teacher and PTA member. A recent example of her passion to help that I witnessed was her donation, personalization and delivery of water bottles to several local sports teams.

What makes Amy a great problem solver? She is open-minded, innovative, organized and not afraid to stand up for what she values all while being fiscally responsible and maintaining transparency. These qualities have been displayed through her ownership of three successful businesses, aid in the growth of two others and previous time as a volunteer EMT for Whitewater Fire/Rescue.

Her excitement is evident for the opportunity to serve the community she loves. Amy Hagen Curtis would be a valuable addition to our district, so I encourage all able to get out and vote on April 2.

KIMBERLY N. SCHMITTOU

Whitewater