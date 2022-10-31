On Nov. 8, Rock County will elect a new sheriff. Having worked closely with both candidates, it is clear to me the best and only choice for the next sheriff is Curt Fell. Curt has spent most of his career preparing for this position. I have worked with or for Curt for 24 of his 28 years at the Sheriff’s Office.
Over those years, the amount of knowledge I gained from him is unmeasurable. I have had a front row seat as I watched his professional development prepare him to take the helm of the agency.
Curt has been a mentor to me and others over the years and for that I will forever be grateful. Curt and I have spent countless hours together in a variety of situations. He consistently displays strong leadership and a calm demeanor no matter the situation. He is a valuable resource to every member of the agency. As we navigate the future of law enforcement and this agency, I see no better person to lead the Sheriff’s Office.
Curt has been part of the agency’s command structure since 2011 and has vast knowledge in day-to-day operations of all areas of the agency. Having been involved in so many different aspects of the agency, he understands what it takes to lead us into the future. I strongly and firmly believe that Curt is the most experienced and the best qualified to become the next Rock County sheriff. Vote Curt Fell for sheriff on Nov. 8.