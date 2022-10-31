On Nov. 8, Rock County will elect a new sheriff. Having worked closely with both candidates, it is clear to me the best and only choice for the next sheriff is Curt Fell. Curt has spent most of his career preparing for this position. I have worked with or for Curt for 24 of his 28 years at the Sheriff’s Office.

Over those years, the amount of knowledge I gained from him is unmeasurable. I have had a front row seat as I watched his professional development prepare him to take the helm of the agency.

