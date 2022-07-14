For decades, I have witnessed Curt Fell’s passion for our Rock County community. During his 28 years of service at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, he has been an admirable example of how to serve and protect with honor. He has continued to build strong relationships with staff, first responders, surrounding law enforcement agencies, and the community. His unwavering dedication to training, coaching, and leadership to make those around him and himself better at carrying out the responsibilities of law enforcement.
Curt has served in multiple leadership roles from training new officers, running the armory, maintaining the sheriff’s office budget, collaborating with outside agencies, and the development of the new sheriff facility. Throughout his career, he has pursued educational opportunities including graduating from the FBI Academy.
I’ve experienced first hand for the last 17 years his devotion to elevating and maintaining an outstanding Special Weapons and Tactical team. As the SWAT Commander, he is able to calmly and confidently make decisions in high stress situations to serve and protect the community.
Curt is devoted to his family. He has instilled leadership qualities in the many local youth that he has coached.
Curt Fell is a role model of high caliber. His qualifications, his abilities, and his devotion are the earmarks truly suited for carrying out the duties and responsibilities of the sheriff of Rock County and leading the agency into the future.
It is with great honor for our family to endorse Curt Fell.