The Olympics have been rescheduled. But one country, Cuba, is fielding teams proudly parading their flag to other nations. The teams are COVID-19 medical brigades deployed to Italy, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Jamaica, Suriname and Grenada.
Incredibly, the U.S. State Department urged countries to reconsider accepting help from Cuba because, according to a department tweet, "Cuba offers its international medical missions to those afflicted with #COVID-19 only to make up the money it lost when countries stopped participating in the abusive program." The “abusive program,” as the department calls, involves the Cuban government using portions of salaries paid to Cuban doctors of these missions to finance Cuba’s free health care system. Unbelievable!
Cuba allowed a British ship with confirmed coronavirus cases to dock at one of its ports after five other nations refused. Cuban authorities assisted passengers and crew members to an airport for chartered flights back to the United Kingdom. Earlier this week, Florida’s governor refused to allow two coronavirus-stricken ships to dock in Ft. Lauderdale, saying many passengers were “foreigners” and that he did not want them “dumped” in his state.
The parable of the Good Samaritan should be well known in the United States. However, it doesn’t appear to be well understood.
The lyrics of "America the Beautiful" state, “America, America, God shed his grace on thee. And crown thy good with brotherhood....” “America first” is a lousy slogan for our country. We should really embrace, “America, be beautiful.”
NORM AULABAUGH
Orfordville