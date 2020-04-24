In my 78 years, I have always voted issues and character, never party. I've voted about equal over time. John Lader's comments in his Wednesday column were ridiculous, and The Gazette's publication of them on the day after Rep. Deb Kolste's husband died was cruel!
It's been obvious in recent years to any intelligent person that the conservative Republicans agenda has been to prevent any possible opposition from voting. Examples and their absurd arguments abound.
Lader's words only divide the nation. Why in the world would protesting people carry guns to a protest when responsible public policy is trying to save their lives? It seems all that they are missing are brown shirts. Holding an election at this point in the virus pandemic is akin to manslaughter.
These aren't liberal or conservative points. They're common sense! Where is the good in Mr. Lader's words? Do they make anybody's life better, happier or more secure? Mrs. Kolste and her husband were and are very, very good people deserving much more than offhand remarks from a second-rate political hack.
BILL REDMER
Orfordville