This is in response to the Sept. 19 article with comments from state Sen. Steve Nass and Stephanie Vander Pas asking for UW-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper’s resignation. This leaves me with more questions than anything else. If the situation were reversed--the chancellor being male and his wife accused of inappropriate behavior--would the resignation be asked for? I don't think so!
Nass needs to remember some of his past and think about his request. For some reason, Nass does not like Kopper’s style of management. I question the strength of the reasons given, other than his personal choices. Has Nass gotten so powerful he can dictate who does or does not work for the state, especially in the UW System?
I don’t understand the actions of Vander Pas in terms of putting her remarks on Facebook and then deleting it. Why? According to the news articles I read, Vander Pas acted after the accusations became public. Common sense would be to report this to the investigators, not on Facebook and then to delete it. Vander Pas says she tried to catch Kopper’s eye to pull her husband away from Vander Pas. It didn’t happen. Did you try to get away from him? Why did you not go to Kopper instead of allowing his actions to continue? Why did you wait from 2015 to now to say something?
JERRY GRANT
Whitewater
