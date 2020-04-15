This is a letter with a focus on one important constitutional right. The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof....”
In no way am I speaking for or against any current shelter-in-place order. I want to make the point that according to our Constitution, the government does not have the right to prohibit the free exercise of religion. Authorities cannot demand that churches, synagogues, mosques or any place of worship close its doors for any reason. Religious freedom was highly regarded by the founders of America who solidified its protection in our Constitution.
Authorities can respectfully request houses of worship to temporarily suspend their services or limit the number of attendants. And places of worship can choose to do that as a service to their communities, but they cannot be forced to do so. However, they also have the constitutionally guaranteed right to respectfully decline to change their worship services in any way.
Our religious beliefs greatly influence our thinking about basic life issues, including authority, existence, value and meaning. These beliefs are significant because they influence many important decisions. Their effect on our government is one reason why they must not be brought under the control of our government but remain in the hands of the governed.
I urge all of us to take “the free exercise” of religion very seriously and to guard it diligently.
VICTORIA BUTCHER
Janesville