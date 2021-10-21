Reading the article "Crane Hunt Fever," recently published in The Gazette (Page 2A, Oct. 14), I almost lost my breakfast. So many hunting proposals brought by a group of Republican lawmakers, all advocating kill this and kill that, and spearheaded by an entertainer whose sense and sensibility is highly questionable.
A hunting season for cranes? Wasn't the addition of mourning doves enough? Wisconsin is home to The International Crane Society, originally founded to save the whooping crane from extinction. Its founders did just that and then went on to expand the rescue of crane species all over the world. The people associated with society headquartered in Baraboo must be outraged by the current proposal.
Then there is the proposal to bring in nonnative species like the cape buffalo and wildebeests into hunting preserves so sport hunters can make like Ernest Hemingway and display the heads of formidable African animals on their walls.
Finally, there is the boondoggle of the last wolf hunt. First it was held during the animals' breeding season, then the number of wolves killed went well beyond the allowed quota. Do hunters deserve a fall season when control is so poor and greed so apparent?
Any person who eats meat cannot be anti-hunting. But I am outraged at the proposal to hunt a charismatic bird like the crane, import exotics from foreign countries for the ease of slaughtering them or once again bringing an intelligent animal like the wolf to the brink of destruction.