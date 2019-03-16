Once again our Craig High School boys and girls basketball teams were defeated in early playoff games, but that doesn’t make them losers! The good sportsmanship shown by both teams make them true winners. The Craig student body attending the games is also to be admired for its good sportsmanship. We are thankful for great coaches and their positive attitudes towards their players. Thanks, too, to all the referees for their efforts to be impartial.

ALBERT BENNETT and NANCY HANSEN-BENNETT

Janesville