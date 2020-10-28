There is one thing I do not understand about the President's claim that we are only having a rise in COVID-19 numbers because we are doing so much testing. I deeply wish some reporter would ask him the logical question:
So you say the COVID infection numbers will go down if we do less testing. Do you also believe that the overcrowded ICU's will start to empty out, we will be able to send the refrigerated trucks back because the morgues will start to have room for more bodies, and that we will be able to close down the field hospitals because regular hospitals will no longer have patients housed in the hallways because there will be open rooms for them? Do you believe these things will happen if we start to test less?
It seems to me to be a very logical question, but I have yet to hear a single reporter ask him the question. Why is that?
JEFF KUTZ
Avalon