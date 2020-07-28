As a parent and teacher (I'm a substitute teacher for the Janesville school district), I know how important it is for children and teenagers to be in school—academically, socially and for many other reasons.
But when the fire alarm goes off and smoke fills the building, we don't keep students in class while we finish an important lesson. After a storm, when the flood waters have receded but the roof is still off and there's mud and debris everywhere, we don't say, "It's been two weeks now; time to go back to school."
So, with a deadly epidemic still raging, how can we think of reopening schools, which, by gathering people from all over the community, are the perfect place for disease to spread?
I've heard plans to make it safer, with masks, distancing, etc. But we have not succeeded in controlling the epidemic by those means as a society, as month after month, people die by the tens of thousands. We can't even get some adults to responsibly wear masks and keep their distance, when it's much easier to do in most public settings than in a school.
A pandemic is a not less deadly than a fire or flood, and we cannot just arbitrarily reopen because it's important for kids to be in school. First, we need to take care of the problem, get this disease under control, however long that takes. Only then will it be safe to send the children back to school.
ANDREA BLOOM
Edgerton