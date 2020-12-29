It is really sad that our politicians put together a 1,000 page, $908 billion bill called "COVID Relief" when a very small portion is going to COVID related help and people in need in our country.
The bill only proposes a $600 payment to jobless people and very little to businesses that are closed or in need. At the same time loading it with millions of dollars to other countries—Egyptian military, Cambodia, Burma. The money for gender programs in Pakistan, really? Tens of millions of dollars to the Kennedy Center in Washington, which hasn't been open due to COVID as well as the National Gallery of Arts and Smithsonian, who aren't open either.
Money also went to combating the spread of Asian carp in the Great Lakes, construction of projects at the FBI. Then Nancy Pelosi has the gall to state "to vote against this bill is to deny the financial hardship that families face and to deny them the relief they need." Really, Nancy, when very little is going to our people in need.
This is why we need people in office that really do care for this nation and it's people, not politicians creating a bill that can't even be read and stuffing it with pet projects.
LANA SLOANE
Edgerton