When this Wisconsin Supreme Court race began, it looked like a traditional left versus right race, like we have seen several times before. Sadly, that is not the case. It turns out that this race is between the chief judge of the District Two Wisconsin Court of Appeals, Lisa Neubauer, and a political extremist, Brian Hagedorn.

When Hagedorn's views became better known, a group supporting him, the Wisconsin Realtors Association, not only withdrew their support but asked for its $18,000 contribution back.

Lisa Neubauer is a well respected jurist, who will see that the law is interpreted the way it was written, not the way she thinks it should be written. Please join me in rejecting extremism and supporting the best candidate by far, Lisa Neubauer for Supreme Court.

DICK SCHULTZ

Fort Atkinson