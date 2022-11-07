So, Mr. Bostwick doesn't appreciate people looking into moving the fairgrounds without his say-so?
Do the people living in the area appreciate having their lives disrupted for a week?
Does anyone appreciate footing the bill for able-bodied people to skate and drink in their own exclusive club?
How about the tab for the new 'jail' which is more of an administrative building? Anyone appreciate that?
Maybe some of us would have "appreciated" more deputies hired with that money? Does anyone "appreciate" the fact that a bigger building will require more staff to maintain it? Has that been planned for?
Do we appreciate a new ice arena for Janesville?
Do we appreciate backroom appointments to the board? Do we appreciate the racist and anti-constitution remarks on Facebook by one of those appointed?
Do we appreciate the arrogant attitude of some board members evidenced by comments in this paper and by failure to respond to constituent concerns/communications?
Do we appreciate the board's unconstitutional -- Fourth Amendment -- vaccine mandate for some county employees? Do we appreciate the board practicing medicine without a license?
Mr. Bostwick, I suggest you worry less about what you appreciate and worry more about what the people who hired you appreciate.
I don't appreciate the term "supervisor." We the people are the "supervisors." The county board are our public servants.
And remember, Mr. Bostwick, and board: if serving is beneath you, leadership is beyond you.