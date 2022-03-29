I will be voting for Tracy Hannah and John Dummer for Milton School Board because I feel these two candidates truly want to work in the best interest of students, parents, teachers and community.
I have been out in the community over the past two months with these two candidates and have watched them interact with the community to share their background, reasons for running and goals.
I have heard Hannah tell parents about her son in the district and how much gratitude she has for our teachers because they were such an important part of students' ability to navigate virtual learning over the past two years. I have also heard her tell community members that she is an experienced accountant and would like to learn more about school district funding so she could host educational meetings after the election to explain, in layman’s terms, school district funding to them.
Dummer is a great listener and has spent a lot of time interacting and engaging with the community and listening to their ideas and concerns. Dummer has children in all levels of the school district, and he is able to communicate to the public how personally important the future success of our students is. He has also communicated how important our teachers in the district are.
I hope that you will join me in voting for these two candidates, too.