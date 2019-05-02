The Janesville City Council's effort to fill its vacancy must be handled better than relying on the defensive question of, “What’s your intent?” We need and deserve diversity of thought as well as diversity in representation on the city council. Maybe we should be asking, “What do you bring to the table that is new and different?” Strength and growth come from having diverse people with different ideas and opinions, working through those differences and developing new and unique solutions to the issues facing us. (Remember Abe Lincoln’s cabinet of rivals?) It isn’t always easy, but these aren’t always easy problems. This is true in government, academia and business. Janesville is no different, and we deserve better.

To think that someone is disqualified because they have opinions different that the current council--whether they believe more government oversight is needed, changes in City Hall would be helpful or want to see Janesville return to mayoral government--yet qualified because they will toe the council's line and be nice to the city manager does a disservice to the candidates, the citizens and the city council. It also shows a failure to understand how government, even at the city level, works.

And yet, it will be the city council and city manager who will select this new member. With the current lack of diversity we have, do we have any reason to expect its beneficiaries to change it? We can always hope.

JEFFREY NAVARRO

Janesville