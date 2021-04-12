In the middle of December, I decided to enter the race for a seat on the Janesville City Council. Twenty-one years of service to this city and its residents led me to believe that I had the necessary tools to make a difference on that governing body for good.
On April 6, the voters of our great city confirmed at the ballot boxes that my decision four months ago was indeed the right one. For that, I am grateful.
I want to thank God, my wife and family, my campaign committees, my supporters, and each and every person who cast a vote for me. I also want to thank the other five candidates for running a clean and positive campaign. Regardless of the outcome, they are all winners in my book.
Now comes the challenging work of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, dealing with housing and infrastructure issues, creating good-paying jobs, serving local businesses, and providing the basic services that a city of our size and reputation demands. I look forward to working with the other six members of the council, the city manager and his staff, and the many other leaders and employees of Janesville.
I love this city and I am committed to listen, to serve, to prepare and to learn.
MICHAEL JACKSON
Janesville