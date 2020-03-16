Thank you, God, for giving our beautiful country the wake-up call we have so desperately been needing in the last several years. We paid no personal attention to crashing icebergs, bleaching corals, flaming forests, koala bears dancing on hot coals, drowning refuges, gassing dictators, children in cages and swastikas forming in our school gyms.
The one thing that pushes us to the brink of oblivion is watching thousands of South Koreans getting driven-thru coronavirus testing every day, while we self-quarantine at home, can’t get any more hand sanitizer and might have to start using our worthless stock portfolio statements for toilet paper.
COVID-19 does not care about national borders. It will continue to double until we act in a timely way on known science. This is a dress-up rehearsal for when the carbon content of our land, water and air automatically triggers global warming “tipping points.” Geez, how could this happen so fast? About six years from now, the interacting combined effects of ignoring carbon accumulation will cause extreme weather events that dwarf the inconvenience of a pandemic. It is not too late to listen to the scientists. We are experiencing the end of the fossil fuel age. We are getting ready for the Green New Deal. Hallelujah!