My heart and soul fills with pride when driving down the streets of Janesville and seeing U.S. flags flying in our city, cemeteries and parades.
Thank you to the Janesville Patriotic Society for its continuing efforts and energy to show that many of us are proud to live in America, the land of freedom.
The Janesville Patriotic Society needs our thanks and support, either by volunteering with a helping hand or giving a few dollars. Send your donation to The Janesville Patriotic Society, P.O. Box 2414, Janesville, WI 53547-2414.
TOM CARLSON
Janesville