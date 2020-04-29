Wow! "Free money" for some of us lucky folks. And yet there are many of us that don't really need it. Our incomes haven't changed, we have not lost our jobs, and we can easily pay the rent, buy our food and pay our bills. Yes, we have been inconvenienced by this terrible epidemic, but we have not suffered the financial losses that some of our neighbors have. For many of those people, that "free money" is just a drop in the bucket compared to what they truly need. So here's a thought:
Could you find it in your hearts to share your windfall with the community? ECHO and the Salvation Army are stretched to the limit; the Humane Society will probably see an upsurge of abandoned pets whose owners can no longer afford to keep them; church discretionary funds are running low.
Perhaps this is an opportunity for those of us who can to redistribute this money in a way that government cannot. Please think about it.
THELMA WILCOX
Janesville