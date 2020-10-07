I am writing to endorse Sue Conley for the 44th Assembly District.
Over the past 20 years, I have worked with Sue in many different capacities. We worked together to do fundraising, served on nonprofit boards together and have been active in other organizations. During this time, I have known her to be thoughtful, informed and energetic.
As a member of the Janesville City Council, Sue has shown that she can work with people of different opinions, is educated about the issues and is involved with her constituents. She has served on the city council for four years and is currently president. Sue has shown leadership and empathy.
It is my belief that as an Assembly representative Sue will work with all residents of the 44th District. She is concerned about equitable distribution of funding for cities and schools, accessible health care and homelessness. She knows our community well and will work hard for all of us.
Please join me in voting for Sue Conley.
NANCY SONNTAG
Janesville