I am humbled by the support and encouragement I received from the Janesville community in my campaign for the Wisconsin Assembly.
Amidst a pandemic that has taken a toll on so many people’s time and resources, our campaign still received more than 250 financial contributions, large and small, from donors of all backgrounds.
Additionally, we had a tremendous team of volunteers who put up 460 yard signs, staffed phone banks and promoted us on social media. I am very grateful for the candidate forums sponsored by the League of Women Voters/Forward Janesville and the Westgate corridor, both broadcast on JATV, and to WCLO for their radio forum. Thanks also to my enthusiastic campaign committee whose creativity overcame the obstacles of these highly unusual times.
A very special thanks to two local veterans of state politics, former State Sen. Tim Cullen and our current 44th District Rep. Deb Kolste for their mentorship and their friendship. Their character, class and commitment to fairness and equity for all our citizens sets a standard that I am only too happy to follow.
Finally, thank you to those who voted for me. And to those who did not, please know that I will continue to seek out all points of view as I do my very best to represent Janesville at the state level. It is an honor to serve our community.
Thank you for your trust.
SUE CONLEY
Janesville