Endorsing Sue Conley’s election to represent us in the 44th Assembly District, most of Janesville, is easy.
She has ably and extensively demonstrated her commitment to the community, was elected to the city council, and is recognized by this paper in their own endorsement.
Readers of the paper can see “… the right choice…” endorsement in the Oct. 5 issue and answers to questions posed to the candidates in the Oct. 6 issue.
The candidates’ forum Oct. 7 will rebroadcast on JATV if readers miss it and want more assurance.
I can only add that I am assured that Sue Conley will represent us well and am grateful she has prepared for this moment. Absentee voting is available now, and no excuse is required. Early voting begins Oct. 20. See more information at myvote.wi.gov.
Your choice is easy: Vote for Sue Conley for Assembly.
CAROLYN BRANDEEN
Janesville