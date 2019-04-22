More than 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for loved ones with Alzheimer's or other dementias, including 194,000 here in Wisconsin. I am one of those Americans.

I just returned from Washington, D.C., for the Alzheimer's Impact Movement Advocacy Forum convening more than 2,000 Alzheimer's advocates from across the nation on Capitol Hill. While on Capitol Hill, I met with Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan to share our story and explain why Congress must continue to prioritize legislative action against Alzheimer's.

Specifically, I urged them to support funding for increased Alzheimer's disease research at the National Institutes of Health, as well as funding to implement the Building Our Largest Dementia Infrastructure for Alzheimer's Act, which Congress passed into law late last year.

Barring increased research funding to uncover and develop medical breakthroughs needed to prevent, slow or cure the disease, the number of people with Alzheimer's or other dementias could grow from 5.6 million to 13.8 million by 2050, according to the Alzheimer's Association. More importantly to me, I need my daughters to have their dad, and I need my husband. My husband was diagnosed with younger onset Alzheimer's disease at age 57.

Please join me in urging your congresspersons to invest in policies that address Alzheimer's disease as the national public health crisis it is.

LeeAnn CURRY

Beloit