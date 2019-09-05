I am appalled by President Trump’s lawlessness and lack of respect for the office of president. He has ignored Russian interference with the election, criticized allies, praised dictators, dismissed our own intelligence experts, put our country in danger by withdrawing from the climate deal, directed federal employees to disobey the law and used his office for personal gain.

The Mueller report laid out the evidence and Congress must act now. Political calculations about future elections should not be a reason for postponing an impeachment inquiry. Politicians like Trump who abuse their power should held accountable. Whether or not the Senate acts should not be a consideration.

Congress has a constitutional duty to address all potentially impeachable offenses. It is shocking to me that Congress has not done so already.

I urge readers to contact their congressional representatives and demand that they start impeachment proceedings immediately.

MARIETTE NOWAK

East Troy