As a member of Americans Against Foreclosures, I have reached out to our local representatives to seek out help and understanding of this awful situation.
With over 10,000 foreclosures in Rock County since 2008, one would think our representatives would be aware of this awful predicament that hardworking people find themselves in and want to help people.
Banks and lending institutions throughout the country are being investigated for fraud and corruption in both mortgage lending and illegal foreclosures. Yet, when I try to make an appointment with Bryan Steil to meet with me, I get nothing but the runaround from his staff. He did allow me to speak to him over the phone for 10 minutes. I guess 10 minutes is all you get these days. Something to remember at election time.
I will continue to reach out to these people who we elected. They work for us not their own self interests.
GARY CERNY
Janesville