Congress has changed American Legion membership requirements. It has expanded the current eligibility period to cover Dec. 7, 1941, to the present, and includes the current war campaigns.
Paraphrasing the American Legion website, https://www.legion.org/, any member of a military branch or a veteran who has served honorably for one day is now eligible to join the American Legion.
Why is this important? For years’ service members that have wanted to be part of a group like the legion have been restricted due to the time-frame or era in which they served. Now they can join and serve once again.
Why should a veteran join a veterans service group?
As a veteran the first thing I did when leaving the military was to isolate, become focused on building my life after the military all while missing the connection with my fellow service members.
When I finally joined the American Legion I found there was need; a need for new ideas, new processes, and new leadership. This is where our younger veterans can and should come in.
Joining an organization like the legion can accomplish several things for a person; increase your professional network, advance your skills by taking on a leadership role where appropriate, and help move the post in a direction that more aligns with today’s military veterans.
Whether it’s the legion or another service organization no veteran should ever “go it alone”. For more information regarding the Richard Ellis Post 205 in Janesville visit our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/RichardEllispost205.