I am writing to commend the administration and school board of the School District of Milton for having the courage and fortitude to bring forward the operational referendum on the November ballot. They knew very well it would be controversial and questioned by many.
However. when you agree to become a decision-maker, you know what comes with the territory! Superintendent Rich Damon and his staff as well as the board of education, I am sure you spent many stressful hours making a final decision to move forward with an issue that they felt was in the best long term interests of the children and taxpayers.
While the vote was very (not surprisingly) close, in my view it was the right choice. School finance is always fraught with tough and complicated choices. I am confident that the district is in good hands and will continue to work hard with the difficulties facing all of us!
JON C. PLATTS
Former Milton School District superintendent