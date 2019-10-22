Let's just say that the president of the Janesville School Board or the city manager scheduled a conference for out-of-town guests and housed them in a motel or hotel that he or she owned.

Or fed them in their restaurant.

Let's just say that our governor owned a resort in Door County and scheduled a national governor's conference there.

Would you believe them if they said they were not making a profit on this? Would The Gazette consider this worthy enough to deserve a front page headline?

ED TIMMER

Janesville