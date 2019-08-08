Coward is a term that does not come close to defining the scum that chooses to murder and main unarmed, non-combatant members of the general public, including children.

Prior to and continuing unabated from Sandy Hook to this past weekend in El Paso and Dayton, individuals beyond definition vent their warped views on the innocent. The operative terms are coward and unabated. Talk, which is the only thing that follows these incidents, is cheap! How many more must be killed before action?

One solution is to keep assault weapons out of the hands of all but the military and law enforcement. For those who are not mentally deranged and find enjoyment in shooting assault weapons, confine assault shooting to regulated, licensed gun clubs.

This writer has hunted successfully for many year with a single shot, bolt-action rifle.

For those who remember Woodstock, imagine the death toll by an idiot with an AK-47 and multiple magazines!

This suggested solution does not get to the heart of the problem and the need for a national mental health system, but…!

G. FRED GOODSIR

Janesville