Yes, I and several people I know have lost confidence in our elections.
I see no problem eliminating the Wisconsin Elections Commission. They did a horrible and illegal job in managing the November 2020 election. The biggest, letting billionaire Mark Zuckerberg give millions of dollars to Wisconsin five biggest cities and basically let Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein from New York City with the Center for Tech and Civic Life run our elections. Do we really want outside money and people running our elections? Just imagine if a Republican billionaire had done this for all the larger Republican cities in Wisconsin.
Sandy Juno, a now-retired chief deputy county clerk for 22 years in Brown County, said political activists working for a group funded by Zuckerberg money seized control of the November elections in Green Bay and other cities, sidelining career experts and making last-minute changes that might have violated state law.
Emails revealed earlier this year showed efforts by the Center for Tech and Civic Life and other groups to redesign ballot instructions and other election documents in multiple cities around the state, including Green Bay. This is highly illegal. Juno said the state normally has a clear procedure by which such alterations are made.
I will support Amy Loudenbeck for secretary of state in November. the elections panel needs to be dismantled and elections put back to the officials elected by the people of Wisconsin.