Through the past decade of political elections in Wisconsin’s First Congressional District, Republicans Paul Ryan and Bryan Steil have yet to face sound Democratic Party opposition. Gerrymandered maps have long favored Republican candidates in the district, neutralizing Janesville’s impact. Times have changed. Newly drawn voting district maps make the district more evenly divided between both political parties.
Most important, the Democrats now have a worthy, exciting and thoughtful candidate to make the First District race a tossup.
Observing this candidate, Ann Roe, at a meet-and-greet in downtown Janesville on Thursday, I was taken by the manner with which she captured the room with her knowledge, enthusiasm and warm heart.
She knows the district based upon her commitment and leadership to a wide variety of community causes. She spoke of issues facing the First District: roads, jobs, education, youth programs, housing needs and prescription drug costs, which hit home with many of those in attendance. Every single person knew of someone who suffers from diabetes. Roe spoke of Steil’s recent vote against capping insulin costs, instead siding with pharmaceutical lobbyists.
Roe is reaching out to the district voters in a person-to-person campaign, combating the financial advantage of Ryan’s political campaign war chest’s funding of Steil. For our communities sake, Roe can be our voice to be heard and acted upon in Congress.