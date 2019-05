After reading Stan Milam’s Sunday column, I’m convinced more than ever that he should stick to opining on area auto racing or his trips down memory lane.

He extrapolated information he “heard” from career Democrat Dick Durbin to state that conditions for illegal immigrants being detained are similar to the horrors faced by the Bataan Death March, particularly the Janesville 99.

His statement is shameful on so many levels. I’ll leave it at that.

FRANK DREW

Janesville