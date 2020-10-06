It’s election season. This is the time for voters choose which of the candidates for an office they feel will best represent them.
While some simply look for an "R" or "D" after a name, conscientious voters compare the candidates’ records and views. One may not like all the political ads, but the underlying purpose is to help voters see the differences between candidates.
The state Assembly District 32 race has two candidates: incumbent Tyler August and challenger Katherine Gaulke. Gaulke has been visible in the community—campaigning, serving on local bodies, volunteering (meals on wheels, open arms clinic, etc.). I have personally seen her several times since the primary. Gaulke’s web page is up-to-date. Her record and views are known.
In contrast, Tyler August has been “missing in action.” I have not personally seen him since the 2018 election campaign. His web page looks like it hasn’t been updated since then. I understand Gaulke and others proposed a public debate—the Delavan Rotary Club organized these for many years when I was a member—but August has refused to participate in one. Elected officials should reach out to their constituents in election season, not avoid them.
I ask that District 32 residents be conscientious voters and compare the two candidates.
WAYNE OSBORN
Delavan